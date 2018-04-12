Paul Pepper: Boone County Hams, "Tunes From Around the Dial" (Performance)

Today Paul Pepper welcomes back the Boone County Hams - who, once again, are offering to serenade your sweetheart for Valentine's Day! Details on that, plus performances of "Let Me Call You Sweetheart/Heart of My Heart" at [2:39] and "My Wild Irish Rose" at [6:34]. Want to be a part of the Boonslick Chordbusters (the group from which the 'Hams' are a spin-off)? Details on that, too! Watch! February 9, 2016