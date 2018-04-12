If you remember the days of turning the dial on the radio in order to change the station, you're gonna love the collection of songs the Boonslick Chordbusters have put together for their next concert, "Tunes From Around the Dial," happening this Saturday in Columbia! The Boone County Hams - a four-part spin-off - perform John Denver's "Country Roads" [2:10] and "This Little Light of Mine" [5:50]. April 12, 2018
Paul Pepper: Boone County Hams, "Tunes From Around the Dial" (Performance)
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper • 59 minutes ago