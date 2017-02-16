Paul Pepper: Claire Syler, MU Theatre Department & Rose Metro and Kristin Bowen, Moms Demand Action

Related Program: 
Today Paul Pepper visits with CLAIRE SYLER, Assistant Professor, MU Theatre Department, about 'The Acting Company', a touring theatre group - based in New York City - that will perform two plays, "X" and "Julius Caesar," this Saturday and Sunday at the Rhynsburger Theatre in Columbia! At [3:53] Moms Demand Action members ROSE METRO and KRISTIN BOWEN return with more information about their non-partisan efforts to prevent senseless gun violence in Missouri (by advocating for stronger laws). Find out how you can get involved! February 16, 2017

