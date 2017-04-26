Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Dr. Lisa Brennaman, "Pelvic Disorders" & MU Theatre Dept., "The Laramie Project"

By Paul Pepper 2 hours ago

Today Paul Pepper visits with DR. LISA BRENNAMAN, MU Health, about pelvic disorders in women. Dr. Brennaman tells concerned patients, "this is not the same era that their grandmothers or mothers may have lived in; that we now have many treatments for women where we might not have before." At [3:56] actor RONNIE RICE and director CAT GLEASON invite everyone to come see "The Laramie Project" this weekend at the Rhynsburger Theatre on the MU campus. 'Laramie' is based on the aftermath of the Matthew Shepard murder in Laramie, Wyoming in 1998. His murder was deemed a hate crime. April 26, 2017

