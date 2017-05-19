Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Jack Schultz, Bond Life Sciences Center, "Going Out to Dinner"

By Paul Pepper 32 minutes ago
  • Jack Schultz
    Jack Schultz

Today Paul Pepper and JACK SCHULTZ, Director of the Bond Life Sciences Center, talk about a recent scientific study done at the University of Missouri that, once and for all, determines what some might consider obvious: dressing up when going out to dinner leads to better service. Why? It has to do with a common "fundamental attribution error." As usual, it's a fascinating conversation - watch! May 19, 2017

Tags: 
jack schultz
bond life sciences center
paul pepper
Radio Friends

