Today Paul Pepper and JACK SCHULTZ, Director of the Bond Life Sciences Center, talk about a recent scientific study done at the University of Missouri that, once and for all, determines what some might consider obvious: dressing up when going out to dinner leads to better service. Why? It has to do with a common "fundamental attribution error." As usual, it's a fascinating conversation - watch! May 19, 2017
Paul Pepper: Jack Schultz, Bond Life Sciences Center, "Going Out to Dinner"
By Paul Pepper • 32 minutes ago