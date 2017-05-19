Paul Pepper: Jack Schultz, Bond Life Sciences Center, "Going Out to Dinner"

Today Paul Pepper and JACK SCHULTZ, Director of the Bond Life Sciences Center at the University of Missouri, talk about the weather. We can all pretty much agree that it was a fairly mild winter, but why? Basically, a weakened jet stream - thanks to warming temperatures at the North Pole - has changed the dynamics between the top of the globe and everything around it. Jack says that farmers agree, adding, "they don't care about the politics, but they do care about when they plant and when they don't." March 22, 2017