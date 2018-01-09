Paul Pepper: Jack Wax, Osher@Mizzou & Loretta Schouten, Youth Empowerment Zone

Today Paul Pepper visits with JACK WAX about the upcoming Osher@Mizzou winter session. There's always something for everyone (well, everyone age 50+), and this year is no different. Classes available now cover topics such as American monuments, music and freedom of speech - just to name a few! At [5:00] LORETTA SCHOUTEN, Director of Operations at Youth Empowerment Zone, reminds us of all the good her organization is doing for the "kids with the greatest need" in Columbia. If you'd like to volunteer, become a mentor, or if you're in need of the services YEZ provides, watch for details! January 8, 2018