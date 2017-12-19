Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Jennie Bedsworth, PTSD & Shop ALMM's Upscale Resale

By Paul Pepper

Today Paul Pepper visits with JENNIE BEDSWORTH, Mental Health Therapist, about PTSD in everyday people. According to Jennie, about 8% of the population is suffering from some sort of traumatic experience. Find out the warning signs and what you can do about it! At [4:14] JO TURNER and CORTNEY GILBOW invite everyone to come and shop at the Assistance League of Mid-Missouri's Upscale Resale store. Funds raised go to help meet the everyday needs in the lives of women and children in our community. December 19, 2017

