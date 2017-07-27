Paul Pepper: Jim Steele, Fayette Festival of the Arts & The Wardrobe's Shoe Coupon Event

Today Paul Pepper visits with JIM STEELE about the upcoming Fayette Festival of the Arts. This one-day, end-of-summer hurrah (before school activities begin) features a quilt show and an art show; plus, music from the Columbia Community Band, crafts, historic presentations and, of course, food! At [5:03] JUDY BOCK and EVETTE NISSEN tell us about the 'August Shoe Coupon Event' sponsored by The Wardrobe. A $4 voucher allows qualifying families to purchase two pairs of shoes for each child (up to $35) at Payless ShoeSource in Columbia. Watch for details! July 27, 2017