Paul Pepper: Jim Steele, Fayette Festival of the Arts & The Wardrobe's Shoe Coupon Event

By Paul Pepper 1 hour ago

Today Paul Pepper visits with JIM STEELE about the upcoming Fayette Festival of the Arts. This one-day, end-of-summer hurrah (before school activities begin) features a quilt show and an art show; plus, music from the Columbia Community Band, crafts, historic presentations and, of course, food! At [5:03] JUDY BOCK and EVETTE NISSEN tell us about the 'August Shoe Coupon Event' sponsored by The Wardrobe. A $4 voucher allows qualifying families to purchase two pairs of shoes for each child (up to $35) at Payless ShoeSource in Columbia. Watch for details! July 27, 2017

Jim Steele
Fayette Festival of the Arts
The Wardrobe
Judy Bock
Evette Nissen
paul pepper
Radio Friends

Paul Pepper: Bradford Farm Organic Field Day & 2015 Peacemakers Quilt Show

By Paul Pepper Jul 28, 2015

Today Paul Pepper visits with TIM REINBOTT, Superintendent at the University of Missouri's Bradford Research and Extension Center, about their upcoming annual Organic Field Day. You won't want to miss this showcase for all things gardening! At [4:25] CONNIE SHAY returns with details on this year's Peacemakers Quilt Show at the Fayette Festival of the Arts. (You won't want to miss the Bed Turning event!) July 28, 2015

Paul Pepper: Heather Harlan, Phoenix Health Programs & The Wardrobe, "Shoe Vouchers"

By Paul Pepper Jul 24, 2015

Today Paul Pepper and HEATHER HARLAN, Prevention Specialist at Phoenix Health Programs, Inc., talk about mindfulness-based relapse prevention and ACT (acceptance and commitment therapy) - new interventions and treatments for those who are impacted by drug and alcohol abuse. At [4:59] The Wardrobe's MICHELLE WOODSON tells us about their shoe coupon program, taking place August 5th, 6th and 7th. Watch our interview for more information! July 24, 2015