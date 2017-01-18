Related Program: 
Paul Pepper: John Murray, University Concert Series, "Spring 2017 Lineup"

Today Paul Pepper visits with JOHN MURRAY, Director of the University Concert Series, about all the different shows coming to the stages of Jesse Auditorium and Missouri Theatre over the next several months! Big Broadway shows like "Annie"; an intimate tribute to The Carpenters; "Odd Squad Live" for the kids; a performance by the entire St. Louis Symphony and more are on the way - watch for details! January 18, 2017

