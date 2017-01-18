Paul Pepper: John Murray, University Concert Series, "Spring 2017 Lineup"

Today Paul Pepper visits with JOHN MURRAY, Director of the University Concert Series, about all the holiday-themed entertainment that's set to hit the stage as early as November 28th! John says, "we don't start before Thanksgiving, but boy, we start right after." And rightly so with a jam-packed schedule like this that's sure to delight the whole family! Tickets on sale now. At [3:28] we meet NANCY HOLLOWAY, one of the new majors for the local Salvation Army. Nancy talks about the importance of Columbia's Harbor House, a homeless shelter that benefits from your donation during the annual holiday "giving" season. Watch! November 17, 2016