Today Paul Pepper welcomes back JOY SWEENEY, Executive Director of Council for Drug Free Youth. Joy has a message for all adults with children during this festive time of year, and that is: "model appropriate behavior." In other words, don't make it seem like the only way to have fun is by drinking alcohol. There's a reason why the legal drinking age is 21, and Joy talks about that - watch! December 21, 2016
Paul Pepper: Joy Sweeney, Council for Drug Free Youth, "Model Appropriate Behavior"
By Paul Pepper • Dec 21, 2016