Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Joy Sweeney, Council for Drug Free Youth, "Model Appropriate Behavior"

By Paul Pepper Dec 21, 2016
Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper
  • Joy Sweeney
    Joy Sweeney

Today Paul Pepper welcomes back JOY SWEENEY, Executive Director of Council for Drug Free Youth. Joy has a message for all adults with children during this festive time of year, and that is: "model appropriate behavior." In other words, don't make it seem like the only way to have fun is by drinking alcohol. There's a reason why the legal drinking age is 21, and Joy talks about that - watch! December 21, 2016

Tags: 
joy sweeney
Council for Drug Free Youth
paul pepper
Radio Friends

Related Content

Paul Pepper: Amy Simons, Views of the News LIVE & Joy Sweeney, JCCDFY, "Prescription Drug Disposal"

By Paul Pepper Oct 26, 2016

Today Paul Pepper visits with AMY SIMONS, Host, KBIA's Views of the News, about tonight's LIVE show at Missouri River Regional Library in Jefferson City! You're invited to come watch the program happen from 6:30-7, followed by an opportunity to ask questions and engage the panelists, including Mike McKean and Earnest Perry, in conversation. At [3:27] JOY SWEENEY, Executive Director, Council for Drug Free Youth, talks about disposing of prescription drugs. Did you know that special bags now exist that contain beads that will "neutralize" the drugs? It's true! Watch for details! October 26, 2016

Paul Pepper: Joy Sweeney, Council for Drug Free Youth, "Marijuana Use in Young People"

By Paul Pepper Aug 18, 2016

Today Paul Pepper and JOY SWEENEY, Executive Director of Council for Drug Free Youth, discuss marijuana use in young people. According to Joy, the challenge in making sure today's youth understand the consequences of their poor choices used to be in dealing with peer pressure, now it's dealing with lackadaisical parents. She says, "the marijuana of today is nothing like the marijuana of the '60s - it's not Woodstock weed anymore...it's like tripping on acid instead of smoking pot." August 18, 2016

Paul Pepper: Joy Sweeney, Council for Drug Free Youth, "Drugs Rewire Your Brain"

By Paul Pepper May 20, 2016

Today Paul Pepper visits with JOY SWEENEY, Council for Drug Free Youth, about the efforts being made at JCCDFY to impress upon (especially) the youth that they have the power to live a drug-free life. It's easier said than done, and that's because the young brain is not fully developed. According to Joy, "all drugs rewire your brain so that your brain doesn't communicate the way it would if you let it get healthy and reach adulthood." May 20, 2016