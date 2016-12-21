Paul Pepper: Joy Sweeney, Council for Drug Free Youth, "Model Appropriate Behavior"

Today Paul Pepper visits with JOY SWEENEY, Council for Drug Free Youth, about the efforts being made at JCCDFY to impress upon (especially) the youth that they have the power to live a drug-free life. It's easier said than done, and that's because the young brain is not fully developed. According to Joy, "all drugs rewire your brain so that your brain doesn't communicate the way it would if you let it get healthy and reach adulthood." May 20, 2016