Paul Pepper: Katie Hays, CEC's 40th Season & Scout Merry, Services for Independent Living

Willkommen! Columbia Entertainment Company is kicking off its 40th year with "Cabaret" this September. KATIE HAYS tells us more about that and provides us with a brief overview of the rest of the 2018-2019 season! Also, if you're no longer using helpful household items like a walker, a cane or a shower chair, Services for Independent Living would be glad to take it and give it to someone in need. Guest: SCOUT MERRY (4:10) July 2, 2018