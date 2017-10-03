Today Paul Pepper visits with CHRISTINE SEWELL about the Mid-Missouri Health Expo happening this Saturday at the Parkade Event Center in Columbia. Christine says, "this family-friendly, fun, interactive event" is a one-stop shop for "free vital health screenings and health education resources to everyone in our community." At [4:23] actors ADAM and KENDRA SHIELDS invite everyone to come see "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street." This gothic thriller musical is the latest from Capital City Productions. Adam says it'll be a "bloody good time!" October 3, 2017
Paul Pepper: Mid-Missouri Health Expo & Capital City Players, "Sweeney Todd"
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper • 1 minute ago