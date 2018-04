Today Paul Pepper visits with JENNIFER BLACK CONE about Roald Dahl's "James and the Giant Peach," the latest production from TRYPS! See it this weekend at the Macklanburg Playhouse on the Stephens College campus. Also, watch for details on how you can get involved with TRYPS! At [3:39] CLARA STARK and AUBREY TAYLOR tell us why your child should join the fun at Maplewood Barn's popular Children's Theatre Summer Camp, taking place over two weeks in July. Registration is open now! April 5, 2017