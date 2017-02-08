Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Pamela Smith, Access4U & Talking Horse Productions, "Rasheeda Speaks"

By Paul Pepper 22 minutes ago

Today Paul Pepper visits with PAMELA SMITH, a volunteer with Access 4U, about their program's mission of - according to their website - empowering disadvantaged youths and families...by offering collaborative solutions. Awareness is key, and so Access 4U is hosting a FREE 'dance to end child homelessness' February 10th in Columbia - watch for details! At [4:53] director KATE BUSSELLE and actress CHARA KNIGHT invite everyone to come see "Rasheeda Speaking," a workplace thriller/dark comedy at Talking Horse Productions beginning February 10th! Chara says, "it's going to make them (the audience) a little uncomfortable, but it will definitely open up those communication lines." February 8, 2017

