Today Paul Pepper visits with REBECCA JOHNSON and GRETCHEN CARLISLE about a partnership between the Research Center for Human-Animal Interaction, the Central Missouri Humane Society and Second Chance to look at the impact a cat from a shelter has on the life of a child with autism. The study will pay particular attention to social skills and stress levels, and compare it to that of a dog in a similar role. December 15, 2017
Paul Pepper: Rebecca Johnson and Gretchen Carlisle, Research Center for Human-Animal Interaction
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper • 2 minutes ago