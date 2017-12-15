Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Rebecca Johnson and Gretchen Carlisle, Research Center for Human-Animal Interaction

By & Paul Pepper 2 minutes ago
  • Rebecca Johnson and Gretchen Carlisle
    Rebecca Johnson and Gretchen Carlisle

Today Paul Pepper visits with REBECCA JOHNSON and GRETCHEN CARLISLE about a partnership between the Research Center for Human-Animal Interaction, the Central Missouri Humane Society and Second Chance to look at the impact a cat from a shelter has on the life of a child with autism. The study will pay particular attention to social skills and stress levels, and compare it to that of a dog in a similar role. December 15, 2017

Tags: 
Rebecca Johnson
Research Center for Human-Animal Interaction
Gretchen Carlisle
paul pepper
Radio Friends

Related Content

Intersection - Could Dogs Help You Live Longer? How Interacting with Pets Can Affect Our Health

By & Nov 8, 2017
Sara Shahriari/KBIA

This week on intersection we are joined by Dr. Rebecca Johnson. She is the Millsap Professor of Gerontological Nursing and Public Policy Professor at the University of Missouri Sinclair School of Nursing. She's also a professor and serves as the director of the Research Center for Human Animal Interaction in the MU College of Veterinary Medicine. Dr. Johnson researches how people and pets interact, including the beneficial effects animals can have on people and the science behind it all.