Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Susan Cook-Williams, Habitat for Humanity & Dr. Anand Chockalingham, "Reducing Stress"

By & Paul Pepper 3 hours ago

Today Paul Pepper and SUSAN COOK-WILLIAMS look back on a successful 2017 at River City Habitat for Humanity. Five families now have a place to call home! Applications are now being accepted for 2018 - watch for details. At [3:50] DR. ANAND CHOCKALINGAM, MU Health Care, tells us that 90% of heart disease is caused by stress, and is therefore preventable. The key is making permanent lifestyle changes. He says, "my interest is not to help a patient in 2018, but in 2022, 2025; ten years, fifteen years down the road." January 2, 2018

