Paul Pepper: Talking Horse Productions, "The Gin Game" & Author James Oermann

Today Paul Pepper visits with ED HANSON, Artistic Director of Talking Horse Productions, about their latest show called "The Lyons." Ed says this dark comedy about a dysfunctional family in which the patriarch lies in a hospital bed dying is reminiscent of the popular 1970s sitcom 'All in the Family'. At [3:40] CAMILLE SMITH, Registered Dietitian with the St. Louis District Dairy Council, talks about the importance of dairy products in our daily diet, including ice cream! Camille says, "compared to a lot of other dessert options, ice cream has a...nutritional advantage." Find out why! August 8, 2017