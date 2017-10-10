Related Program: 
Paul Pepper: Talking Horse Productions, "The Gin Game" & Author James Oermann

Today Paul Pepper and actor ED HANSON talk about Talking Horse Productions' latest show, "The Gin Game." Don't miss this "tragicomedy" about two senior citizens in a nursing home who turn a recurring game of cards into a recurring battle of wits. Curtain goes up this Thursday! At [5:00] author JAMES OERMANN tells us about his cross-genre book, "A Collection of Tales." If you're a fan of historic fiction and/or contemporary issues in American society from a Buddhist perspective (you know who you are!), this book might be worth a read! October 10, 2017

