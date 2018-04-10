Paul Pepper: Talking Horse Productions presents "It's Only Life" (Performance)

Today Paul Pepper visits with Capital City Productions actors BRANDON SANKPILL and JOSHUA LEHTO about "Beauty and the Beast," opening this Thursday at the Shikles Center in Jefferson City. This cast of 38 is ready to sing, soar, dance and delight audiences of all ages! At [4:24] WALTER BARGEN and TRACY EICHHORN invite everyone to "Through the Eyes of a Poet" at the Mid-Missouri Arts Alliance gallery in Ashland. Walter tells us that this hands-on workshop will be a chance for artists of all kinds to express themselves using his original poetry and prose. August 7, 2017