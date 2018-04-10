Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Talking Horse Productions presents "It's Only Life" (Performance)

Talking Horse Productions Artistic Director ED HANSON invites everyone to come see John Bucchino's "It's Only Life," a musical revue featuring 'some of the best voices in mid-Missouri' opening this Friday in Columbia! At [4:07] BRANDON SANKPILL performs "Unexpressed." April 10, 2018

