Pedestrian, biking bridges to be built in St. Charles

Pedestrians and bikers will eventually be able to cross over two busy highways in St. Charles. A project is planned to construct two new pedestrian bridges over highways 364 and 94.



Elizabeth Simons, who is the community program manager of Great Rivers Greenway, said that in 2013, St. Charles residents complained about the inability to cross the highways by foot or bicycle. So plans were developed to extend the existing Centennial Greenway, which currently connects Heritage Park and the Katy Trail State Park.

Simons says construction will start this spring and the project will be finished in spring 2018.

The extension will cost about $4.9 million. $1 million comes from federal grants, the rest from a local sales tax that was set up specifically for the Great Rivers Greenway in 2000. An open house was held Thursday in St. Charles to inform residents and interested parties about the project.

In between the two highways, there will be a rest stop with native plants.

"Greenways really make this area and the whole St. Louis region a more vibrant place to live, work and play," Simons told St. Louis Public Radio. "By developing this network of Greenways, people can connect with our rivers, our parks and our communities."

Once completed, the Centennial Greenway will extend from Forest Park across the Missouri River to St. Charles, Simons said. Currently, the greenway is 2.2 miles in length.

Great Rivers Greenway is a regional parks and trails district. Simons said it was started in 2000 to "create a legacy for future generations." A sales tax funds the project. In 2013, Great Rivers Greenway received more funding. It's also involved in the City Arch River project.

"These greenways are really an invitation to visit our favorite places and fall in love with new ones," Simons said.

