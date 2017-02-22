Pence to Visit Missouri to Talk About Jobs

Vice President Mike Pence plans to talk about job growth while visiting an equipment and engine dealer in Missouri.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens will join Pence on Wednesday at the Fabick Cat headquarters in Fenton, Missouri, outside of St. Louis. Pence will meet with workers, get a tour of the facility, and give a speech at 1:30 p.m.

The vice president's remarks align with a push for labor reforms in the Republican-led Missouri legislature. On Feb. 6, Greitens signed a bill banning mandatory union dues. Other pending bills range from proposed changes to the way minimum-wage requirements are calculated for public works projects to a ban on automatic paycheck-withdrawals for union dues without annual permission.