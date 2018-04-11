Plans Unveiled for Massive St. Louis Zoo Expansion

Plans have been unveiled for a proposed St. Louis Zoo expansion that would allow visitors to go on "safari" to watch African animals graze on a separate tract of land near the confluence of the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers.

KTVI-TV reports that $7.1 million already has been raised to buy 425 acres near the suburb of Spanish Lake from the United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters. Plans calls for setting aside 175 acres for the safari and wildlife adventures that might include zip-lines and overnight camping. The remaining 250 acres would be for a breeding facility.

Zoo leaders are asking to raise sales taxes by an eighth of 1 percent to pay for the new development and upkeep of the existing zoo in the 1,300-acre Forest Park west of downtown.