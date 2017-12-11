Private Messaging App Causes "Complicated" Legal Situation for Greitens

Missouri's attorney general is weighing whether to appoint a special investigator to look into use by Governor Eric Greitens' staff of the app Confide. The app deletes messages after they've been read and prevents recipients from saving them.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported today that Attorney General Josh Hawley says he can't directly investigate Greitens because he's defending the governor's office in other legal cases, but he could appoint a special investigator.

A Democratic lawmaker asked Hawley to investigate any potential open records violations after the Kansas City Star last week reported that Greitens and several senior staffers have Confide accounts. Hawley says text messages sent or received by state employees about state business fall under open records laws, but that this legal situation is "complicated."