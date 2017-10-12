Report Says Discipline More Likely for Black Students and Students with Disabilities

A new report from the ACLU of Missouri says black students and students with disabilities are far more likely than whites to face school discipline, including corporal punishment, suspension and expulsion.

The report "From School to Prison" released Thursday in St. Louis found that students subjected to school discipline are less likely to succeed and more likely to face legal trouble as they grow up.

The ACLU compiled information from studies by the U.S. Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights, and Missouri-specific data from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

The report encourages schools and school districts to address the underlying issues behind behavior problems rather than simply sending children out of the classroom or home.