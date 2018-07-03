Road Resurfacing on 54 Streets to Begin Monday

Road resurfacing for 54 Columbia streets is scheduled to begin Monday, according to a city news release.

Minor delays are likely, according to the Columbia Public Works Department. The first street the operations will start on is Telluride Lane, weather permitting.

Musselman & Hall is the contractor for the project, and it will apply surface sealer as well as providing traffic control, according to the news release.

The surface sealer used for the project will be Onyx surface treatment, a fast-drying asphalt sealing solution for roadways and pavements designed to extend pavement life, according to the release. The solution is a mixture of liquid asphalt, recycled products and bonding agents.

Work will continue during the summer until all the surface seal operations are completed, according to the public works department.

To see a complete list of the streets that are scheduled for maintenance, visit the Columbia Public Works website.