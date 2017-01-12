Schwab Family Settles With Schlitterbahn In 10-Year-Old's Death

The family of a Kansas boy who died last summer while riding a slide at Schlitterbahn has reached a settlement with the water park.

Caleb Schwab, 10, was killed Aug. 7, 2016, while riding Verrückt, an attraction Schlitterbahn billed as the world’s tallest water slide.

It was Elected Official Day at the water park – Schwab’s father is Kansas Rep. Scott Schwab, R-Olathe.

A lawyer for the Schwab family said in a statement that a settlement was reached Wednesday with two local Schlitterbahn entities as well as the manufacturer of the raft Caleb Schwab was riding in.

“The Schwab family remains determined to hold all those responsible for this tragedy accountable, while doing all they can to ensure this never happens again to another family,” the lawyer, Michael Rader, said.

More information about the settlement will be forthcoming, he added, but for now the terms remain confidential.

A Johnson County judge approved the settlement Wednesday.

Schlitterbahn previously said it will tear down the 17-story water slide once the investigation into Caleb Schwab’s death is complete.

KCUR’s Dan Margolies contributed to this report.

Elle Moxley covers Missouri schools and politics for KCUR. You can reach her on Twitter @ellemoxley.

