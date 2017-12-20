A Secret Pentagon UFO Program Searches For The Unexplained

With guest host Tom Gjelten.

The Pentagon’s secret UFO program revealed. We’re talking to Luis Elizondo, the man who once led the government’s search for UFOs, plus one of the journalists who pulled back the curtain on the search for the unexplained. For alien life. Mysterious flying objects that leave trained Navy pilots stunned.

Is the truth out there?

Guests:

Leslie Kean, journalist and co-author of New York Times’ piece on the Pentagon’s UFO program, author of “UFOs: Generals, Pilots And Government Officials Go On The Record.” (@lesliekean)

Cheryl Costa, writer of the New York Skies UFO blog for the Syracuse New Times. (@costa_writer)

Susan Lepselter, professor of anthropology at Indiana University Bloomington and author of “The Resonance Of Unseen Things: Poetics, Power, Captivity And UFOs In The American Uncanny.”

Luis Elizondo, former director of the Pentagon’s Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, director of global security and special programs for To the Stars Academy.



From The Reading List:

New York Times: Glowing Auras And ‘Black Money’: The Pentagon’s Mysterious UFO Program — “In the $600 billion annual Defense Department budgets, the $22 million spent on the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program was almost impossible to find.

Which was how the Pentagon wanted it.

For years, the program investigated reports of unidentified flying objects, according to Defense Department officials, interviews with program participants and records obtained by The New York Times.”



We humans have long wondered who else is out there in the universe and whether we’d ever encounter them. Or already have. Back in two thousand four, Two Navy fighter pilots insist they saw a flying object that was “not from the earth.” Now we learn the Pentagon has had a secret program to study UFOs. Many sightings, lots of questions, so far – no answers. This hour, On Point: The fascination with Unidentified Flying Objects. —Tom Gjelten

