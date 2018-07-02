Seg. 1: Kansas Court Says School Funding Plan Comes Up Short. Seg. 2: Washington's Runaway Slave.

Segment 1: Kansas Supreme Court rules new school funding plan lacks sufficient money but gives legislature another year to eliminate shortfall.

In order to avoid school shutdowns, the Kansas Legislature recently added $522 million to the education budget over the next five years. Still, critics argue this will not be enough and more needs to be added for inflation. Today, we looked at this latest development in the longstanding Gannon case and its implications for the future of public education in the state.

Daivd Smith, chief of public affairs for the Kansas City, Kansas school district

Celia Llopis-Jepsen, Kansas News Service

State Rep. Melissa Rooker, R-Fairway

Segment 2, beginning at 21:28: The fugitive slave whom George Washington refused to set free.

Our first president's evolving feelings about slavery are well documented in his private journals but more revealing are his actions toward Ona Judge. Among the household's most prized slaves, she ran away during President Washington's second term. Today, we learned how she was able to escape and why the president refused her emancipation.