Seg. 1: Kansas Court Says School Funding Plan Comes Up Short. Seg. 2: Washington's Runaway Slave.

  • George and Martha Washington pursued Martha's slave Ona Judge for years after she escaped to freedom in 1796.
    Boston Public Library

Segment 1: Kansas Supreme Court rules new school funding plan lacks sufficient money but gives legislature another year to eliminate shortfall.

In order to avoid school shutdowns, the Kansas Legislature recently added $522 million to the education budget over the next five years. Still, critics argue this will not be enough and more needs to be added for inflation. Today, we looked at this latest development in the longstanding Gannon case and its implications for the future of public education in the state.

Segment 2, beginning at 21:28: The fugitive slave whom George Washington refused to set free.

Our first president's evolving feelings about slavery are well documented in his private journals but  more revealing are his actions toward Ona Judge. Among the household's most prized slaves, she ran away during President Washington's second term. Today, we learned how she was able to escape and why the president refused her emancipation. 

