Settlement Reached in Lawsuit over Firefighter's Death

A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit filed after a firefighter died in a walkway collapse at a University of Missouri-run apartment complex.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports a judge will consider whether to approve the settlement Tuesday during a hearing in Boone County Circuit Court. The amount of the settlement was not disclosed.

The wrongful death lawsuit was filed on behalf of the widow and a daughter of Lt. Bruce Britt, who died in February 2014 while evacuating residents from the apartment complex.

His widow said the university didn't properly maintain the University Village Apartments, which has since been torn down.

A joint motion seeking approval of the settlement said it was reached to "avoid expense, delay, and uncertainty of trial."