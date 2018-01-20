The Shutdown And National Parks

Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

The federal government is in a partial shutdown as Congress failed to reach agreement to pass a spending bill. Members of the military and law enforcement officers will continue to work without pay. Many Americans may not notice the effects of the shutdown until Monday. One exception might be at National Park. NPR's Jeff Brady is in downtown Philadelphia - Independence National Historical Park, which was supposed to be open today. Jeff, can visitors visit the Liberty Bell?

JEFF BRADY, BYLINE: They cannot visit the Liberty Bell today. And I'm just outside the Liberty Bell Center. That's the building that houses the Liberty Bell. And the doors are locked. There's a guard outside. There's a sign on the door that says it's closed today because of the partial government shutdown. Independence Hall across the lawn here - it's also closed today. And there are a lot of disappointed visitors just kind of milling around. I talked with one earlier, John Frederick from Colorado Springs, Colo. He and a friend were hoping to visit a couple of historic sites today. And Frederick says he's disappointed that that won't happen because politicians couldn't work out their differences.

JOHN FREDERICK: People aren't willing to work together. And it's ironic that we're in a place where a lot of collaboration had to happen for us to become independent, to be able to have formed our own nation. And now we're just divided, and we can't even sit down and talk and avoid something like this.

BRADY: So this is a slower time of year for these historic sites in Philadelphia. So at least fewer people are going to be shut out of these places than, say, during the peak of the tourist season in the summer.

SIMON: Jeff, Trump administration says that this shutdown will be different than the one in 2013. More services will operate, at least for a while. Does it look that way?

BRADY: You know, it is a little bit different. I was here in Philadelphia during the 2013 shutdown, and everything was shut down. This time, it is - the visitor center just across from the Liberty Bell - it is open. And that's because, I'm told, it's run by contractors, not National Park Service employees. But the big attractions, the things that people come here to see - the Liberty Bell, the Independence Hall and all of the tours - those are shut down today.

SIMON: What about other national parks across the country?

BRADY: Yeah. A National Park spokesman told me yesterday that their goal is to keep national parks as accessible as possible while still following all of the laws and procedures. And that means that parks with roads that were already open - they're going to stay open, but there won't be any maintenance. So if it snows, those roads may not be plowed. And most places that require staffing - those are going to be closed. Campgrounds may be open, you know, if you want to camp in January (laughter) somewhere.

But in D.C., the park service says war memorials and open-air parks - they're going to still be open today. And a few examples around the country - in Alaska, the local park service folks say that parks aren't going to be closed because they don't really have gates. So they're - you can still drive up and get in there. But they're really warning people to be careful because some people like to go snow machining in those parks, and that can be dangerous.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park on the North Carolina-Tennessee border - a park service spokeswoman said that visitors will need to kind of do some more planning if they're going to visit today because while most of the park is going to be open, there's not going to be any staff there. And there are no bathrooms that staff are going to keep up and no trash removal. So a little more planning than normal.

SIMON: Jeff, last time my family and I were in Philadelphia to see the Liberty Bell, there was a big crack in it. Have they taken care of that yet?

BRADY: (Laughter) You crack me up, Scott.

(LAUGHTER)

SIMON: I'm not sure either of us can be proud of our supposed witticisms.

BRADY: No, I don't think so.

SIMON: Well, thanks very much for being on the job with us today. Jeff Brady speaking to us from the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia. Thanks so much.

BRADY: Thank you.

