With guest host John Harwood.

Is there a better way to talk about race and social justice? On Martin Luther King, Jr Day, we’ll try. We’re talking to Ijeoma Oluo, author of a new book called “So You Want To Talk About Race.”

This show airs Monday at 11 a.m. EST.



Guests:

Ijeoma Oluo, editor-at-large at The Establishment and writer of “So You Want To Talk About Race.” (@IjeomaOluo)



Today we celebrate the 89th anniversary of the birth of Martin Luther King Jr. A half-century after his assassination, King has become one of the most revered figures in American history. But the sharp turns in our politics – the first-ever black president followed by Donald Trump – has re-ignited the conversation about racial justice. So, let’s talk. This hour, On Point: So you want to talk about race. —John Harwood

