On Point

'So You Want To Talk About Race'

By editor 10 minutes ago
  • A protester writes, "Black Lives Matter," on the ground with a chalk as protesters gather, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in downtown St. Louis, after a judge found a white former St. Louis police officer, Jason Stockley, not guilty of first-degree murder in the death of a black man, Anthony Lamar Smith, who was fatally shot following a high-speed chase in 2011. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
With guest host John Harwood.

Is there a better way to talk about race and social justice? On Martin Luther King, Jr Day, we’ll try. We’re talking to Ijeoma Oluo, author of a new book called “So You Want To Talk About Race.”

This show airs Monday at 11 a.m. EST.

Guests:

Ijeoma Oluo, editor-at-large at The Establishment and writer of “So You Want To Talk About Race.”  (@IjeomaOluo)

Today we celebrate the 89th anniversary of the birth of Martin Luther King Jr. A half-century after his assassination, King has become one of the most revered figures in American history. But the sharp turns in our politics – the first-ever black president followed by Donald Trump – has re-ignited the conversation about racial justice. So, let’s talk. This hour, On Point: So you want to talk about race. —John Harwood

