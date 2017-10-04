St. Louis Circuit Attorney Proposes Use-of-Force Investigation Unit

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is asking the Board of Aldermen to spend $1.3 million so her office can appoint a team to handle all police use-of-force investigations.

Gardner told the board's Public Safety Committee on Tuesday that the team would include four prosecutors, five investigators and two support staff.

She says that both the police and the community "deserve an objective, fair and transparent investigation" of police-involved shootings.

St. Louis has been dealing with a series of protests since the mid-September acquittal of a white former police officer in the 2011 killing of a black drug suspect.