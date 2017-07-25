St. Louis County Council calls for investigation into MetroLink policing

There will be an investigation into whether the St. Louis County officers assigned to patrol MetroLink stations and trains violated any laws, the St. Louis County Council decided Tuesday on the heels of three reports by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.



The council passed the resolution on a 5-1 vote, with most members making it clear they support the police department and simply want to get to the truth.

The stories, published since Saturday, showed officers repeatedly covering up cameras in a room at the North Hanley MetroLink station and appearing to lie about patrolling the platforms.



Under an agreement signed in May, a St. Louis County police captain is in charge of public safety on MetroLink. That same agreement also tried to give officers from the three departments that patrol the system — St. Louis, St. Louis County, and St. Clair County sheriffs — the authority to make arrests anywhere. Under the nonbinding deal, MetroLink security officers are mainly in charge of fare enforcement.



Police Chief Jon Belmar told St. Louis Public Radio on Monday that Rich Zott, the director of public safety for the Bi-State Development Agency, which runs the mass transit system, didn’t tell him about the problems in a recent meeting. Zott countered that he didn’t feel comfortable bringing up the issues in a large meeting and that Belmar rejected attempts to meet in private.



This is a developing story.



St. Louis Public Radio reporter Rachel Lippmann contributed to this report.



