St. Louis Women's March draws thousands downtown

By 1 hour ago
  • A crowd likely numbering in the thousands filled Luther Ely Smith Square during the rally after the St. Louis Women's March.
    Camille Phillips | St. Louis Public Radio
  • Women demonstrate during the St. Louis Women's March.
    Camille Phillips | St. Louis Public Radio
  • A young woman holds up a sign in front of the Gateway Arch during the St. Louis Women's March.
    Camille Phillips | St. Louis Public Radio
  • A slice of the crowd during the St. Louis Women's March.
    Camille Phillips | St. Louis Public Radio
  • A crowd marches east on Market Street toward the Gateway Arch to support women's rights the day after President Donald Trump took office.
    Camille Phillips | St. Louis Public Radio
  • The crowd continues marching on Market Street during the St. Louis Women's March.
    Camille Phillips | St. Louis Public Radio
  • A crowd begins to form on Luther Ely Smith Square as demonstrators finish the St. Louis Women's March.
    Camille Phillips | St. Louis Public Radio
  • A crowd packs Luther Ely Smith Square after the St. Louis Women's March.
    Camille Phillips | St. Louis Public Radio
Originally published on January 21, 2017 4:40 pm

Will be updated — A crowd predicted to be 3,000 strong stretched for blocks in downtown St. Louis this morning as people marched from Union Station to the Gateway Arch one day after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States of America.

Organized in conjunction with the Women's March on Washington in the nation's capitol, the event drew people passionate about women's rights as well as racial justice, equality for the LGBTQ community and those concerned about discrimination based on religion or immigration status.

From signs to chants to the speeches delivered during the rally, messages of worry over the impact Donald Trump presidency's might have on these social justice issues echoed and reverberated across the packed Luther Ely Smith Square stretching between the Arch and the Old Courthouse, where Dred and Harriet Scott sued for their freedom.

Copyright 2017 KWMU-FM. To see more, visit KWMU-FM.