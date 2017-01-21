St. Louis Women's March draws thousands downtown

Will be updated — A crowd predicted to be 3,000 strong stretched for blocks in downtown St. Louis this morning as people marched from Union Station to the Gateway Arch one day after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States of America.



Organized in conjunction with the Women's March on Washington in the nation's capitol, the event drew people passionate about women's rights as well as racial justice, equality for the LGBTQ community and those concerned about discrimination based on religion or immigration status.

From signs to chants to the speeches delivered during the rally, messages of worry over the impact Donald Trump presidency's might have on these social justice issues echoed and reverberated across the packed Luther Ely Smith Square stretching between the Arch and the Old Courthouse, where Dred and Harriet Scott sued for their freedom.

