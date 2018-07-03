The Stories And Ethics Of DNA Testing

For some, genetic testing can provide answers to lifelong questions. But DNA also raises unique ethical conundrums when it comes to privacy and discrimination. On this episode, we dive into the personal stories and moral curiosities about DNA.

Guests:

Tiffany Dow , found biological father with the help of DNA testing

, found biological father with the help of DNA testing Stuart Leavenworth , reporter, McClatchy DC Bureau

, reporter, McClatchy DC Bureau Richard Payne , ethicist, John B. Francis Chair in Bioethics at the Center for Practical Bioethics

, ethicist, John B. Francis Chair in Bioethics at the Center for Practical Bioethics David Jackson, local historian, author of Born a Slave: Rediscovering Arthur Jackson's African American Heritage