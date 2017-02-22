Stretch of Providence Road to be Renamed after Sherman Brown

Sherman Brown had a large impact on the Columbia community when he was alive, and will continue to have a presence in his city even after his passing.

State representative Kip Kendrick filed a bill to rename the stretch of Providence road between Business Loop 70 and Interstate 70 “Sherman Brown Jr. Memorial Highway.”

Sherman Brown was the owner of Lindsey Rentals, an equipment and party rental store in Columbia, when he died in August.

Brown had worked for Lindsey Rentals for almost 50 years, and used his store to mentor the city’s youth by hiring at risk teens.

“He had a passion to teach the youth he employed how to be good, outstanding young men and women gave them the tools they needed to succeed in whatever they wanted to accomplish,” said Vicki Brown, Sherman’s widow.

The idea of commemorating Sherman came from his younger brother, Danny Brown.

The specific span of Providence Road was familiar to the Brown brothers, as they used to play there as kids before Interstate 70 had even been built.

Lindsey Rentals book keeper Kathy Spry says that the location of the commemoration makes it all the more special for Sherman’s family.

“His brother wanted that for him. That was they’re whole place over there and they played where 1-70 was and it’s just something that’s so meaningful to Danny,” Spry said.

The process began with The Business Loop Community Improvement District board of directors unanimously approving Kendrick’s bill this Thursday.

Vicki Brown says she will be overwhelmed with emotion when she drives on the road named after her former husband.

“It will mean a lot. Not only to me and my family but a lot of people who loved and thought so much of him,” Brown said.

The bill will next be reviewed as a consent bill by the House and Trade Committee.