Taylor Swift Surprise Visits 96-year-old Fan in Missouri

Ninety-six-year-old Cyrus Porter is a devoted Taylor Swift fan and has traveled to her shows, but on Monday, he didn't have to go anywhere. Swift came to him.

A day after Porter hosted 72 people for Christmas, a van pulled into the driveway of his home in New Madrid.

Out stepped Taylor Swift and her parents. The 27-year-old singer stayed about an hour and sang "Shake It Off" as Porter's relatives sang along.

Swift had learned about the World War II combat veteran's fandom and decided to surprise him.