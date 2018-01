What if you had no way to get around town? Life would be quite different without a way to get to work, shopping and recreation.

On a recent episode of Thinking Out Loud, we looked at a new Columbia program that puts bicycles under those most in need of transportation. We hear from a trio of people who each have a unique take on Bike to the Future.

A new bicycle recycling program helps transportation-challenged Columbia residents to access work and become fuller participants in the community.

This story originally aired January 2, 2018.

