Thinking Out Loud: Lanford Wilson's Early Works

Today Paul Pepper visits with DAVID CRESPY, MU Theatre Department, about the 2017 Mizzou New Play Series. This year, 27 plays with stories about serial murderers, graduate insurance, mysterious women who know the future and mob bosses (among many others) will be presented in concert performance at the Corner Playhouse on the MU Campus beginning February 6th. At [3:40] RICK ROWDEN, Director of Development at Primrose Hill Teen Challenge, returns with an update on how the program locally - a non-profit that cares for women and children affected by drugs and alcohol 24/7 - has progressed since it's inception, and how it's residents have benefited from the nationally-known 'Teen Challenge' reputation and success over the years. February 3, 2017