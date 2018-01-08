Thinking Out Loud: Lanford Wilson's Early Works

Before he was a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, Lanford Wilson grew up in Southwest Missouri. On a recent episode of Thinking Out Loud, KBIA's Trevor Harris talked with Dr. David Crespy. The University Press recently published MU Department of Theater professor Crespy's collection of Wilson's early works. Crespy explained why Wilson donated his papers to the State Historical Society of Missouri. He also detailed what life was like for the young playwright Wilson and read excerpts from the new collection, Lanford Wilson: Early Stories, Sketches, and Poems.
This interview originally aired on January 2, 2018.
New episodes of Thinking Out Loud air most Tuesday evenings at 6:30 on KBIA.