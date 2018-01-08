Related Program: 
Thinking Out Loud

Thinking Out Loud: Lanford Wilson's Early Works

By 20 minutes ago

Playwright Lanford Wilson's early works are the focus of a new collection from MU Theater professor Dr. David Crespy. In a recent episode of Thinking Out Loud, Dr. Crespy discussed Wilson's impact on a younger generation of writers and Wilson's ties to Missouri.
Credit Jim Gossage

Before he was a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, Lanford Wilson grew up in Southwest Missouri. On a recent episode of Thinking Out Loud, KBIA's Trevor Harris talked with Dr. David Crespy. The University Press recently published MU Department of Theater professor Crespy's collection of Wilson's early works. Crespy explained why Wilson donated his papers to the State Historical Society of Missouri. He also detailed what life was like for the young playwright Wilson and read excerpts from the new collection, Lanford Wilson: Early Stories, Sketches, and Poems.

This interview originally aired on January 2, 2018.

New episodes of Thinking Out Loud air most Tuesday evenings at 6:30 on KBIA.

Tags: 
Lanford Wilson
David Crespy
The State Historical Society of Missouri
Thinking Out Loud
Trevor Harris

Related Content

Paul Pepper: David Crespy, 2017 Mizzou New Play Series & Rick Rowden, Primrose Hill Teen Challenge

By Paul Pepper Feb 3, 2017

Today Paul Pepper visits with DAVID CRESPY, MU Theatre Department, about the 2017 Mizzou New Play Series. This year, 27 plays with stories about serial murderers, graduate insurance, mysterious women who know the future and mob bosses (among many others) will be presented in concert performance at the Corner Playhouse on the MU Campus beginning February 6th. At [3:40] RICK ROWDEN, Director of Development at Primrose Hill Teen Challenge, returns with an update on how the program locally - a non-profit that cares for women and children affected by drugs and alcohol 24/7 - has progressed since it's inception, and how it's residents have benefited from the nationally-known 'Teen Challenge' reputation and success over the years. February 3, 2017

Paul Pepper: Joan Stack, State Historical Society of Missouri, "Luvelli Exhibit"

By & Paul Pepper Oct 13, 2017

Today Paul Pepper visits with JOAN STACK, Curator of Art Collections at the State Historical Society of Missouri, about a new exhibit opening next week that features works by contemporary street photographer Jon Luvelli! Don't miss your chance to see six large photographs of Missourians that are "overlooked in society." October 13, 2017