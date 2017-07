A new mural is in the works in downtown Columbia. You'd be forgiven if you have not seen it in the works. Madeleine LeMieux and her team of student artists are putting the finishing touches on the opus that is coming into view along the MKT Trail where it passes under Providence Road.

Madeleine LeMieux talked in a recent interview with KBIA's Trevor Harris about her latest mural project and the local not-for-profit she founded, Resident Arts.

LeMieux was a guest on this week's Thinking Out Loud talking about her work with Columbia's Resident Arts and the new mural that will have its unveiling next Tuesday, August 1 at 5:00 p.m.