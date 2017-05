I got into a conversation with a coworker a few weeks back about how hard it was to be a vegetable farmer here in the US. I think being a farmer of anything anywhere is a tough, round the clock, un-glorified job, but having been a small scale produce farmer for a few years I know firsthand that market farming vegetables is demanding.

Carrie Hargrove discusses how to cultivate acceptance of your vegetables no matter how imperfect they may be. Farm Your Yard is heard each second Tuesday on KBIA's Thinking Out Loud.