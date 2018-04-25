Thursday: Serious shortages in availability of mental health-care access





On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss a new report finding serious shortages in availability of mental health-care access and coverage and how they might be addressed, including via a bill pending in the Missouri legislature.



Joining the discussion:



Jacqueline Hudson, director of advocacy at NAMI St. Louis

Michael Morrison , chief executive officer at Bridgeway Behavioral Health

chief executive officer at Bridgeway Behavioral Health Sita Diehl, author of "Nowhere to Turn—Findings from a Survey on Access to Mental Health and Addictions Treatment among Missouri Health Plan Beneficiaries"

Julie Oziah-Gideon, mother of opioid overdose victim

