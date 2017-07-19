Thursday: Teaching essential life and job skills through art

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll discuss a training program that uses art to teach essential life and job skills. It is called St. Louis ArtWorks and it is based in University City.

Joining host Don Marsh to discuss the program will be Priscilla Block, executive director of St. Louis ArtWorks, and Byron Rogers, a teaching artist.

Related Events

What: St. Louis ArtWorks Celebration and Summer Sale

When: Friday, July 21 from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Where: St. Louis ArtWorks, 5959 Delmar Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63112

More information.

