Thursday: What classifies as a ‘middle neighborhood’ in St. Louis?

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Thursday

There are neighborhoods in St. Louis that are thriving and those that are very much struggling, but what about neighborhoods that fall somewhere in the middle? On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll discuss the idea of “middle neighborhoods.”

What are they in St. Louis? What policies can be implemented to improve these areas, like Clayton-Tamm (Dogtown) and Pasadena Hills?

Joining the program to discuss:

Related Event

What: Community Builders Network, Washington University in St. Louis, Creating Whole Communities (UMSL and MU Extension), and The American Assembly Present "Middle Neighborhoods: St. Louis"

When: Thursday, April 27 from 4-5:45 p.m.

Where: Brown Hall Second Floor Lounge, Washington University

More information.

