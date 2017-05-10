UM campuses release 2018 budget plans with few specifics

MU is cutting 12 percent of its budget from all schools, colleges and divisions on campus in fiscal year 2018, according to an afternoon email from Interim Chancellor Garnett Stokes.

"Good people and good programs will be affected," Stokes said in the email.

Few specifics were provided. Stokes' email mentioned personnel losses and the reallocation of certain programs but did not say which departments or programs stood to face the most cuts.

Specific cuts are left to the discretion of division leaders, and Stokes’ email requested those leaders determine who loses what using President Mun Choi’s guiding principles. Stokes also authorized leaders to use “one-time funds to bridge any costs that cannot be reduced immediately.”

The reason there aren’t more specifics is to protect personnel, she said in the email.

“Throughout this process, it will be important to recognize the balance between transparency and respecting personnel who might be affected,” the email said.

The email said budget reduction proposals include shifting the Truman School of Public Affairs, which in recent history has been a standalone unit, to the College of Arts and Science, moving the Environmental Health and Safety Department to the General Services building and sharing common services across units.

Final details won’t be shared until June 1.

In the meantime, MU will hold two forums for any input and suggestions before the budget has to be submitted to Choi on May 19. The forums will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday and from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Jesse Wrench Auditorium in the Memorial Student Union.

Suggestions can also be left in an online suggestion box.

Budget plans for fiscal year 2018 were released by all four University of Missouri System campuses Wednesday — one step in a system-wide planning timeline.

On April 3, Choi sent a systemwide email announcing that the system needed to cut its budget by 8 to 12 percent for fiscal year 2018. After plans are submitted to Choi, he and campus leaders will share final plans with the UM community.

One reason the system has to make cuts is declining state funding. This month, the Missouri General Assembly passed a bill that would cut UM System core funding by 6.5 percent.

There is also the issue of declining enrollment. Freshman enrollment at MU this fall is expected to be about 4,000, down from 5,995 last year and 7,600 the year before, according to previous Missourian reporting.

Other campus plans offered more specificity.

Missouri University of Science and Technology's budget proposal breaks down cuts for different offices and programs, adding to about $6.9 million in cuts for fiscal year 2018. That’s actually greater than S&T’s $4.6 million expected shortfall. The remaining savings, plus about $35,000, are being used for new 2018 spending.

At the University of Missouri-St. Louis, the expected gap is $17.1 million. UMSL's current plan accounts for $14.1 million of that through a combination of tuition and fee increases, program consolidation and other factors, but a more detailed breakdown was not included.

This story will be updated.