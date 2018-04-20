Unknown Substance Sent to Missouri Lawmaker May Be Pesticide

Lab tests on an unknown substance sent to a Missouri lawmaker suggest it was pesticide.

Department of Public Safety spokesman Mike O'Connell said Friday that lab results suggested that the green, granular substance leaking from an envelope may have been a pesticide sold over the counter to consumers.

A Cole County hazmat team was called Thursday after a staff member for Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal, Democrat of University City, spotted the envelope.

It was not immediately clear if it was intended as a threat, although Chappelle-Nadal said she has received death threats since posting online in August that she hoped for President Donald Trump's assassination.

She later apologized. Eight staff members were examined and released, and offices have since been re-opened. There will not be additional lab tests.