Vice President Mike Pence Visits Fenton, Missouri

Vice President Mike Pence talked about job growth while visiting an equipment and engine dealership in Missouri today.

Missouri Govenor Eric Greitens joined Pence on at the Fabick Cat headquarters in Fenton, Missouri, outside of St. Louis at 1:30 p.m. Pence met with workers, received a tour of the facility, and gave a speech.

The vice president's remarks aligned with a push for labor reforms in the Republican-led Missouri legislature. Bills include proposed changes to the way minimum-wage requirements are calculated for public works projects.