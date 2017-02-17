Related Program: 
Views of the News

Views of the News: Playboy Magazine Brings Back Nude Photos

By Travis Meier 57 minutes ago

Credit via Flickr user Matthew Hurst

Cooper Hefner, Playboy’s chief creative officer, announced on Monday that nude photos are returning to the magazine. This comes a year after Playboy removed nudity from their pages. Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Mike McKean and Earnest Perry discuss this decision on the weekly media criticism program, “Views of the News."

Earnest Perry said that this is what Playboy was originally all about. Mike McKean agreed.

“The nudes are back because the audience wants them back.”

McKean said the magazine wants to take a more progressive angle. He argued the removal of the tagline, “Entertainment for men,” and the new hash tag #NakedIsNormal is a step away from sexism and toward freedom of expression and civil liberties. Perry said the magazine has had a problem recently with quality articles that were more common when Hugh Hefner was first in charge. Amy Simons agreed and said it might be to late for some who have already moved on.

Tags: 
Views of the News
Amy Simons
Mike McKean
Earnest Perry
Playboy
Hugh Hefner
Cooper Heffner
Nude photos

Related Content

Views of the News: Murdoch's Influence In The Pressroom?

By Feb 15, 2017

What does it mean when President Donald Trump only calls on reporters from publications owned by buddy Rupert Murdoch? And, the next day, calls on two more from right-leaning organizations? Also, Sean Spicer draws in the daytime TV audience, Playboy goes back to its old playbook with a return to nude photos, Bob Costas steps aside, making way for Mike Tirico to host NBC’s primetime Olympic programming. From the Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Mike McKean: Views of the News.