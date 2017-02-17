Views of the News: Playboy Magazine Brings Back Nude Photos

Cooper Hefner, Playboy’s chief creative officer, announced on Monday that nude photos are returning to the magazine. This comes a year after Playboy removed nudity from their pages. Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Mike McKean and Earnest Perry discuss this decision on the weekly media criticism program, “Views of the News."

Earnest Perry said that this is what Playboy was originally all about. Mike McKean agreed.

“The nudes are back because the audience wants them back.”

McKean said the magazine wants to take a more progressive angle. He argued the removal of the tagline, “Entertainment for men,” and the new hash tag #NakedIsNormal is a step away from sexism and toward freedom of expression and civil liberties. Perry said the magazine has had a problem recently with quality articles that were more common when Hugh Hefner was first in charge. Amy Simons agreed and said it might be to late for some who have already moved on.