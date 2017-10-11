Related Program: 
Views of the News

Views of the News: Sexual Harassment Allegations Waged Against Harvey Weinstein

By 33 minutes ago

Professor Amy Simons

The fallout from the New York Times’ reporting on harassment allegations against Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein have meant big changes for the company he co-founded. Why is it taking decades for those stories to become public? Also, ESPN suspends Jemele Hill after another violation of the network’s social media policy, Dove apologizes for a racially insensitive promotion and Facebook has a plan for fact checking. From the Missouri School of Journalism professors Amy Simons, Earnest Perry and Ryan Thomas: Views of the News.

Tags: 
Amy Simons
Mike McKean
Ryan Thomas
Views
Views of the News

Related Content

Views Preview: Sexual Harassment Allegations Waged Against Harvey Weinstein

By 21 hours ago

The fallout from the New York Times’ reporting on harassment allegations against Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein have meant big changes for the company he co-founded. Why is it taking decades for those stories to become public? 

Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, New York Times: “Harvey Weinstein paid off sexual harassment accusers for decades