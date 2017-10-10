Wednesday: The Gaslight Cabaret Festival returns with ‘Broadway’s Greatest Hits of All Time’

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll hear about the return of the Gaslight Cabaret Festival, which starts October 13.

Joining the program with host Don Marsh will be Farah Alvin and William Michals, discussing their careers and appearance at the festival in November. Alvin is a singer, songwriter and actress. Michals is a baritone singer and actor.

Related Event

What: Gaslight Cabaret Festival Present Farah Alvin and William Michael in "Broadway’s Greatest Hits of All Time!"

When: Nov. 3-4 at 8 p.m.

Where: Gaslight Theater, 58 N Boyle Ave, St. Louis, MO 63108

More information.

