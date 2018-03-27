Wednesday: Legal Roundtable addresses Greitens’ trial updates, more





This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.



On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will discuss current issues pertaining to the law with a panel of legal experts. Topics addressed include updates in the trial facing Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, the unconstitutionally high caseloads public defenders have in St. Louis County and Attorney General Josh Hawley’s inquiry into the Mission Continues.



Joining the discussion will be:



Jennifer Joyce, J.D., former St. Louis circuit attorney

Mark Smith, J.D., associate vice chancellor of students at Washington University

William Freivogel, J.D., journalism professor at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale

