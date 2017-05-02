Wednesday: The role of Quincy, Illinois in the Underground Railroad

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" at noon on Wednesday; this story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll discuss the role of Quincy, Illinois, in the Underground Railroad movement during the 1800s in the United States. The Underground Railroad was a network of secret routes/safe houses that African-American slaves in the U.S. could use to escape into “free” Northern states in the country or to Canada to escape slavery.

Mike Smith, a committee member with the Dr. Eell’s House in Quincy, Illinois, as well as Laura Sievert, the director of Arts Quincy, will join the program to discuss the role the city had during those times.

